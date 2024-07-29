The age-old question of "Can it run DOOM?" now extends to poker roguelikes, it seems. And if you have ever wondered "Can Balatro run DOOM?" (and why wouldn't you have wondered that?) the answer is yes. Yes, it can (thanks, Eurogamer).

Reddit user UwUDev took to the official Balatro forum to share footage of their latest project which sees the iconic first-person shooter running on the game's Joker collection screen, albeit very, very slowly.

"It's super laggy and I often have big lag spikes but it works," they mentioned in the thread, "I'll see later if I can optimize it because it's really unplayable". Unplayable it may be, but it's also rather impressive. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

The idea was spawned after the creator built a mod which could play videos inside Balatro cards, however, in the above video, they claim that they are playing the game live.

Replying to a comment on the Reddit post, UwUDev said that they are planning "something even more impressive and stupid" after seeing the community response to the project. We're not sure what could be much more impressive than running DOOM in Balatro (getting TOTK running in it?) but we'll be excited to see what they come up with.