ININ Games has brought us a digital release of the third game in TAITO's Bubble Bobble series — Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. The game launched on the Switch eShop yesterday, 11th July 2024, and marks the first time the game has been ported to modern consoles.

This modern port of the 1991 classic has many things going for it — it's an important piece of game history preserved for modern audiences, and it has save states, rewind, and visual enhancements. But, most importantly, it'll only cost you USD $9.99 / GBP £8.99.

While being a sequel to Rainbow Island, Parasol Stars actually goes back to the gameplay of the original Bubble Bobble more. And, instead of bubbles, Bubby and Bobby use Parasols, which can block attacks, stun foes, catch droplets in the stages, and be used to float down. Plus, Parasol Stars can be played either 1- or 2-player like the previous two games.

Parasol Stars is out now on Nintendo Switch. Will you be hopping over the rainbow for this one? Float down to the comments and let us know.