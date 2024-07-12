ININ Games has brought us a digital release of the third game in TAITO's Bubble Bobble series — Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. The game launched on the Switch eShop yesterday, 11th July 2024, and marks the first time the game has been ported to modern consoles.
This modern port of the 1991 classic has many things going for it — it's an important piece of game history preserved for modern audiences, and it has save states, rewind, and visual enhancements. But, most importantly, it'll only cost you USD $9.99 / GBP £8.99.
While being a sequel to Rainbow Island, Parasol Stars actually goes back to the gameplay of the original Bubble Bobble more. And, instead of bubbles, Bubby and Bobby use Parasols, which can block attacks, stun foes, catch droplets in the stages, and be used to float down. Plus, Parasol Stars can be played either 1- or 2-player like the previous two games.
Parasol Stars is out now on Nintendo Switch. Will you be hopping over the rainbow for this one? Float down to the comments and let us know.
Still waiting for that physical Version i bought Ages ago at Strictly Limited Games...
@Nagi Me too. I ordered it July 30 of last year.
I love the Puzzle Bobble and Bubble Bobble series and despite that I couldn't get into Rainbow Islands at all due to its boring gameplay. I don't think I would be able to get into this either.
I just much prefer them as lil dinosaurs.
@Ogbert Took the words right out of my mouth.
Love this series - Rainbow Islands my absolute favourite. Will definitely be picking this up.
Will eventually get it for sure as I'm looking forward to finally playing these sequels of Bubble Bobble when I can!
Umbrella Bobble! Yay
God only knows when Strictly Limited plan to ship this (if ever!), so I downloaded it. Absolutely brilliant game. Looks simply gorgeous, and plays like a dream. Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, and this constitute a simply staggering trilogy, the best ever, in my opinion. Now if only there was an easy way to access Symphony and Memories...
I love Parasol Stars! But, when I saw, "bargain price" I thought like, USD$4.99.
10 bucks is a joke, I'm sticking with emulation.
Now, maybe if they put a bunch of the games together, like, Rainbow Islands, Bubble Bobble, Bubble Bobble II, and Parasol Stars, then I'd shell out $10. I'm guessing they are going to dribble them all out, one at a time, for 10 bucks a piece, smh.
