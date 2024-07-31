Blade Chimera, the pixel art Metroidvania from Team Ladybug, Playism, and WSS Playground, has been delayed on Switch following an initial launch window of August 2024.

Im a press statement, Playism said the following:

"Initially announced for an August release on the Nintendo Switch and Steam, we have taken the decision to delay the release to allow Team Ladybug more time to improve the overall quality of the game. We will carefully monitor development progress before making an announcement on the new release date."

In other words, then, we don't have a revised release date for this one yet - boo. Still, as the saying goes, a delayed game is better than a bad game. Blade Chimera is looking to be particularly special too; Team Ladybug has previously created titles such as Drainus and Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, and has showcased a remarkable proficiency when it comes to pixel art visuals.

The latest release sees you navigating a labyrinthine environment with your trusty Lumina Sword, which you can use to shield yourself from danger, use as makeshift platforms, and of course, slice 'n' dice your enemies.

Let's remind ourselves of the official synopsis:

"Play as Shin, a Demon Hunter who has lost his memories and is now exploring the world together with his sword—the transformed Lumina demon Lux—recollecting memories about yourself, your missing wife, and skills you've forgotten. Each time you recollect a lost skill, Lux changes form according to the will of her wielder, making Shin stronger and granting access to more areas of the world."

We'll be sure to update you on the new release date for Blade Chimera as soon as we hear more.