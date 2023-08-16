Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As we approach the end of the summer, 2K's latest basketball sim once again rears its ugly head with NBA 2K24 tipping off on Switch on 8th September. For the most part, the series has avoided the FIFA-esque corner-cutting in its Nintendo versions, with the Switch receiving the full game (we know, what a concept!) just like its PlayStation and Xbox siblings. However, it seems that this won't fully be the case with 2K24.

A new gameplay trailer for the upcoming basketball title showcases the fresh ProPLAY feature — where movements from real NBA games are scanned into 2K for more realistic animations. It's a neat addition, for sure (and the demonstrated KD step-back sure does look clean) but this is one of the changes that we will not be seeing on Switch, with ProPLAY being reserved for next-gen players only.

It's a shame that this feature is remaining firmly on the bench for Switch, though it's hardly a huge surprise as the game requires a pretty hefty downgrade in the visuals department to run on Nintendo's comparatively smaller console. 2K notes (via the NBA 2K24 website) that there are several enhancements that will be coming to the Switch version, however, so we're not looking at a 'Legacy Edition' situation here:

ProPLAY delivers an immersive and authentic game on New Gen, while the gameplay enhancements we’ve made across all consoles in NBA 2K24 provide an elevated experience for everyone.

While the NBA 2K series has generally remained pretty strong as far as Switch versions go, this is not the first time that Nintendo has seen a slightly smaller package — you might remember the absence of MyCareer's central hub, 'The City', in 2K23, replaced by the smaller 'G.O.A.T. Boat' on current-gen consoles. An all-new City will be present in the upcoming release, which is currently also listed as "New Gen Only". We imagine it won't be long before we find out what the current-gen replacement is this time around.

Are you sad to see ProPLAY skipping the Switch?