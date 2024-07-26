Branding for supposed remasters of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II has been spotted at San Diego Comic Con, leading to speculation that a re-release of the classic action-adventure titles may be heading to Switch alongside other platforms.
Highlighed on Resetera before making the rounds on social media, the branding accompanies a new Dark Horse Comics statue featuring series protagonist Raziel facing off against the evil vampire lord Kain.
Dark Horse Comics has stated that the statue will be available in August, however the branding for the remasters has now been removed. Its appearance certainly suggests that an announcement could be on its way in the coming weeks; perhaps this is another project from the folks over at Nightdive..?
Originally launched back in 1999, Soul Reaver, along with its sequel, was directed by Amy Hennig and stars Raziel, a vampire who is cast into the Lake of the Dead by the jealous Kain after showcasing a rather fabulous set of wings. Gameplay required players to shift between material and spectral planes to progress, while sucking up the souls of vanquished enemies.
The games are genuinely great fun and have rightly gained a significant cult following over the years. We're sincerely hoping a remaster makes its way to the Switch, so fingers crossed..!
Are you hoping to see Soul Reaver I & II on Switch? Did you play the originals? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source resetera.com, via x.com]
Comments 13
Awesome! Soul Reaver was one of my favourite games back in the day. Raziel was such an awesome antihero, too. Definitely going to pick this one up when it releases!
Picking this up day one. The voice acting in this game is still amongst my favourites to this day.
Ooh, have never played these games, but heard great things about them so I'd love to see rereleases of them also on Switch!
I have never heard of this series, but the intro hooked me.
Okami, BG&E, Soul Reaver, Darksiders II all remastered on switch. What a time to be alive. Can we Get Shadow of The Colossus? The Original Version.
Oh please say this is coming to switch with a physical.
Remember playing a demo of the first one on an Official PlayStation Magazine disc but never got around to playing the full game
Despite loving the first Soul Reaver, I am not sure how well these games will hold up. That said, I am buying these day one.
One of the dozen or so series of games that I leave the VA on for! And yes, I'll get those, please.
i played the first game and enjoyed it very much..
@Ace-Lucario either you are very young or never owned a ps..
Omg yes!!! I've been wanting to give these games another shot!!
I don't know how well these have aged, but I got into the Legacy of Kain series on the Dreamcast. Very enjoyable at the time. Very happy to see these being re-released!
@johnedwin Neither of those is true. I'm pretty sure it's normal to not have heard of a specific psx or ps2 game, since there were a lot of those.
