Branding for supposed remasters of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II has been spotted at San Diego Comic Con, leading to speculation that a re-release of the classic action-adventure titles may be heading to Switch alongside other platforms.

Highlighed on Resetera before making the rounds on social media, the branding accompanies a new Dark Horse Comics statue featuring series protagonist Raziel facing off against the evil vampire lord Kain.

Dark Horse Comics has stated that the statue will be available in August, however the branding for the remasters has now been removed. Its appearance certainly suggests that an announcement could be on its way in the coming weeks; perhaps this is another project from the folks over at Nightdive..?

Originally launched back in 1999, Soul Reaver, along with its sequel, was directed by Amy Hennig and stars Raziel, a vampire who is cast into the Lake of the Dead by the jealous Kain after showcasing a rather fabulous set of wings. Gameplay required players to shift between material and spectral planes to progress, while sucking up the souls of vanquished enemies.

The games are genuinely great fun and have rightly gained a significant cult following over the years. We're sincerely hoping a remaster makes its way to the Switch, so fingers crossed..!

