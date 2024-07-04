It's too early to start discussing Halloween plans, right? Not according to Universal Studios Japan. The Osaka-based theme park is already laying out the groundwork for spooky season as it today announced the lineup for its 'Pokémon Jumpin' Halloween Party' 2024, which will once again see DJ Pikachu and Gengar return to the spotlight (thanks, Serebii.net).

The Halloween celebrations start early at Universal Studios, it seems, with the Pokémon Party kicking off on 5th September and running daily until 4th November. Those who want to catch the show with full lighting effects can watch the 'Sunset Show' variant from 14th October - 4th November.

Much like last year's event, the Jumpin' Halloween Party will see DJ Pikachu and Gengar take to the decks, playing a series of Pokémon-inspired tracks from Vocaloid producer DECO*27. There will also be the opportunity to meet and greet a handful of Pokémon including Misdreavus, Banette, Mimikyu, Pumpkaboo and Litwick (and the two starring DJs, of course).

Once again, it looks like this Pokémon party is unique to the Osaka site and won't appear at any other Universal Studios parks for now. There's always next year, eh?