We love a good Game Boy Color game at NL Towers, so when a new one crops up, our collective spider-sense begins to tingle with more intensity than when Norman Osborn became that goblin guy again.

The latest title to hit the system comes courtesy of Maithonis Studios via Kickstarter. Dubbed DiveBlob, it's practically funded at the time of writing with a mere £50 (approx $65) to go with 5 days remaining. Backers can still opt for a physical edition of the game, but digital copies are also available if that's more up your street.

So what's it all about, then? Well, it's a vertically-scrolling survival game in which you simply need to dive down and land on platforms, avoiding the spikes above and the molten lava below. Many of the platforms have unique properties: for example, some disappear after landing on them, others act like trampolines and bounce you toward the spikes, and a few can even alter your appearance and weight entirely.

What's particularly curious about this one is that the cartridge will come with its own built-in rumble motor, so you can experience feedback when landing on each platform. The standard cartridge comes in blue, but backers can opt to pay a little bit more for the gorgeous 'Molten Edition', which comes with a transparent orange cartridge. lovely stuff.

Let's check out the key features:

- 7 unlockable playable characters with their own unique abilities

- Different platforms with hazardous effects to keep you on your toes. Do Blobs have toes?

- Randomly generated levels so that no two runs are the same

- Silky smooth movement and physics that stand out on the retro console (We can't stress this enough)

- Automatically saves to keep track of your high scores, progress, and preferred settings.

- 8 Original music tracks by Ashleigh Bridges, a talented composer popularized by their work in Old School Runescape

- Second input mode to control the character with both thumbs rather than one.

If you're on the fance about this one, you can try out a demo right now on itch.io.

Let us know in the comments what you make of DiveBlob. Will you be backing a physical edition?