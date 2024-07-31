The critically acclaimed 8-bit horror Faith: The Unholy Trinity will be launching on the Nintendo Switch in October. Not only that, but a tasty physical edition from Fangamer is also available for pre-order now.
Comprised of three chapters, the first of which was released in 2017 by developer Airdorf Games, Faith utilises retro 8-bit visuals reminiscent of the Atari 2600 and the Apple II, all the while telling a chilling and gruesome narrative about demons, cultists, and religion.
The physical edition, which costs $35, will come with a reversible sleeve, a mock newspaper clipping, a booklet, a map, and a sticker sheet.
There's no word on a firm release date for the digital eShop version or how much it will cost, but we'll keep an eye on further announcements in the coming weeks.
Here's a peek at the official description:
- Faith – Haunted by nightmares and searching for answers, a young priest returns to the house where an exorcism went horribly wrong a year before.
-Faith: Chapter II – After confronting unspeakable paranormal entities and narrowly escaping with his life, a young priest descends into a new nightmare.
- Faith: Chapter III – Aided by a mysterious stranger, a young priest travels the dark countryside to stop a Satanic cult from summoning a horrifically powerful demon.
What do you make of this one? Will you be opting for a physical edition of Faith: The Unholy Trinity? Go on and tell us with a comment.
Comments 8
Not for me, but happy for those interested and nice to see it getting a physical release, too!
This looks pretty slick. I love horror games, but I’m timid, so many modern horror games - particularly those with jump-scares or first-person perspectives - are tough for me to play. There has been a slew of non-traditional horror games on the Switch recently that have been perfect for me, and I hope this is another one!
I really like the look of this. Just in time for spooky season.
is this games gfx done in MS Paint???
Yay! Have wanted to play this for so long but don't have a pc right now
I've heard good things about this one even from people with no nostalgia for Atari games, looking forward to it
As is very important to say: M O R T I S
I'm really happy for Airdorf, he puts so much work into these creates incredible imagery despite the self-imposed graphic limitations. To have a physical as well? Def be tempted myself just to keep supporting.
@Smug43 there's some pretty interesting talks by the creator how he took videos of himself and drew over them to great the cutscenes. It's very effective in game.
