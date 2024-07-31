Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

The critically acclaimed 8-bit horror Faith: The Unholy Trinity will be launching on the Nintendo Switch in October. Not only that, but a tasty physical edition from Fangamer is also available for pre-order now.

Comprised of three chapters, the first of which was released in 2017 by developer Airdorf Games, Faith utilises retro 8-bit visuals reminiscent of the Atari 2600 and the Apple II, all the while telling a chilling and gruesome narrative about demons, cultists, and religion.

The physical edition, which costs $35, will come with a reversible sleeve, a mock newspaper clipping, a booklet, a map, and a sticker sheet.

There's no word on a firm release date for the digital eShop version or how much it will cost, but we'll keep an eye on further announcements in the coming weeks.

Here's a peek at the official description:

- Faith – Haunted by nightmares and searching for answers, a young priest returns to the house where an exorcism went horribly wrong a year before.



-Faith: Chapter II – After confronting unspeakable paranormal entities and narrowly escaping with his life, a young priest descends into a new nightmare.



- Faith: Chapter III – Aided by a mysterious stranger, a young priest travels the dark countryside to stop a Satanic cult from summoning a horrifically powerful demon.

What do you make of this one? Will you be opting for a physical edition of Faith: The Unholy Trinity? Go on and tell us with a comment.