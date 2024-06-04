Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Yacht Club Games has announced it will be hosting a "special edition" of its broadcast to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shovel Knight.

This event will take place next week on 14th June 2024 and will be live-streamed via YouTube with a runtime of approximately 20 minutes. You can see your local time and date for this broadcast by pressing play on the video above.

The broadcast will kick off "a year-long celebration" including new updates, announcements, merch, and some "dazzling surprises".

“For the past ten years, we've worked tirelessly to create fun and challenging games for you. As we've grown and evolved, our commitment to our community and craft has only strengthened. Get ready to celebrate a decade of digging - we’re just getting started!” said Sean Velasco, designer.