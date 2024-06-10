Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

After Xbox's promising showcase over the weekend, head honcho Phil Spencer took to the stage with IGN's Ryan McCaffrey to talk about the Xbox business, recent studio closures, and future hardware.

Following on from the release of Grounded and Pentiment on the Switch, Spencer reiterated Xbox's plan to release more of its catalogue on other platforms. Now, you might be thinking "Well yes, we know this", but it's interesting that he's being so open about the plan now compared to his relative caginess some months back.

Here's exactly what he had to say:

"You are going to see more of our games on more platforms and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises we're building and we see that from players and the players love to be able to play."

This is certainly an intriguing prospect for Switch owners right now, but our attention is admittedly turning toward Nintendo's next major hardware. We've already seen the likes of DOOM: Eternal and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on Switch, but can you imagine DOOM: The Dark Ages launching on Switch 2? How about Perfect Dark? Halo?

We know that Call of Duty will be coming to Nintendo platforms soon, but we suspect that Microsoft is holding off until it can utilise the more powerful specs featured in the Switch 2. It does seem, however, like the floodgates have been well and truly opened.

Spencer also touched upon the heavily rumoured Xbox handheld during the interview, confirming that while the showcase was mostly focused on games, the firm will talk more about the platform itself at a later point. He concluded by stating "I think being able to play games locally is really important", perhaps indicating that a hypothetical Xbox handheld would not be reliant on streaming technology.