Ahead of a Switch "successor" announcement this fiscal year, Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This new entry is scheduled to be featured at Xbox's upcoming showcase next month and is currently confirmed for Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms. Right now, there's no mention of a Nintendo version or support for last-generation systems.

Of course, the catch is we are on the cusp of a new Nintendo generation, and last year Microsoft finalised a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms.





Xbox signed a 10-year deal to keep COD on PlayStation and bring it to Nintendo. For those asking, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.It's not confirmed whether it'll be on last-gen (PS4 + Xbox One) or Nintendo Switch yet.Xbox signed a 10-year deal to keep COD on PlayStation and bring it to Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/IUyXb55lIQ May 23, 2024

It's unclear what exactly to expect at this stage from this agreement between the two parties, but Xbox has publicly stated how it wants Nintendo fans to feel "100% part of the Call of Duty" community going forward. Microsoft is also confident Activision would be able to optimise the Call of Duty experience for Nintendo platforms.