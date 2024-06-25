Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Do you feel that chill? It's probably the haunting presence of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD which will be bringing the spooks to Switch this Thursday (27th June). We have already shared our thoughts on Nintendo's latest remaster, calling it "the exact same game that many of you will have no doubt played 11 years ago - it just looks much nicer" in our review and now Digital Foundry has stepped in to provide a full technical analysis on the release.

All in all, things look rather swell. Naturally, the majority of the Digital Foundry analysis is dedicated to the visual upgrade, calling it a "smart, clean enhancement" and noting the massive boost in polygon count. According to the outlet, the remaster targets native 1080p in docked mode and 720p in handheld, with anti-aliasing on both offering some of the console's "best image quality".

In terms of performance, Digital Foundry finds that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is locked to 30FPS on Switch, with "flawless" retention. Unlike the uncapped 3DS original, this means that things are noticeably smoother this time around.

DF rounds out the technical analysis by noting that the game does not offer surround sound support and is still a stereo experience. Considering its 3DS origins, this makes a lot of sense, but it's worth a mention nonetheless.

You can watch the full Digital Foundry breakdown in the video at the top of this article, or, if you are still yet to read our thoughts, you'll find our review below.