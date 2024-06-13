In an update last month, it was confirmed Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World was still on track for its 2025 opening.

It teased what fans could expect with some animated footage and now in an update courtesy of Theme Park Insider, we've got another look at the plans for this park thanks to a new model featured at a recent "Epic Universe" park preview event.

It's similar to existing versions of the park with Super Nintendo World (featuring Mario and friends) up front, followed by Donkey Kong Country up the back. The Donkey Kong section reportedly has a fair bit of "extra real estate" next to it, which suggests it could be used to further expand the Nintendo area in the future.





Photo via pic.twitter.com/mq7wOzwETc Universal Studios Florida previews its Epic Universe park with a beautiful Super Nintendo World model. https://t.co/a30YYKGg7n Photo via @ThemePark June 12, 2024





Universal Orlando presentó esta tarde una previa de Epic Universe para los periodistas invitados, con una maqueta recreando los cuatro espacios que coexistirán.



En detalle, vemos como se reproduce el nuevo Super Nintendo World de Orlando en la maqueta. ⚠️ | Informa @ThemePark Universal Orlando presentó esta tarde una previa de Epic Universe para los periodistas invitados, con una maqueta recreando los cuatro espacios que coexistirán.En detalle, vemos como se reproduce el nuevo Super Nintendo World de Orlando en la maqueta. pic.twitter.com/A1jpFDw5V6 June 13, 2024

You can get a closer look at the park in the videos featured in our previous post. Once again, there's no precise opening date just yet, but this section of the Orlando park is currently scheduled to open at some point in 2025.