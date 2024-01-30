Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo and Universal have given us a first look at a brand new Super Nintendo World, which is coming to the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida in 2025.

The new world will be opening as part of Universal's brand new theme park Universal Epic Universe, which is due to open in 2025. The new park will feature five worlds all focused around different Universal brands, with Super Nintendo World being one of those worlds.

It looks absolutely lovely too, and we've got the first few images below, taken from the official Nintendo Twitter.

In the promo video up top, Molly Murphy — Universal's creative president — talks about all five of the world, and interestingly, she mentions Donkey Kong in the trailer. And Donkey Kong Country is also mentioned on the official website.

So that likely means that the Donkey Kong expansion, which is coming to the Japanese theme park, will be open in Florida when the park is available to the public.