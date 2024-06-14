Ubisoft has been pretty quiet on the upcoming launch of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. However, the discovery of the game's trophies via Exophase (thanks, VGC) may indicate that its release is just around the corner.

It would make sense too, right? With Nintendo confirming a Direct showcase to be aired at some point this month, Beyond Good & Evil feels like the perfect game to crop up during the presentation. Ubisoft also confirmed that it would be released in 'early 2024', but since we're arguably well beyond that point now, we feel it could drop on the Switch eShop at any point.

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit. Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024! pic.twitter.com/cNxHGTnmdU November 29, 2023

The original Beyond Good & Evil launched in 2003 for the GameCube (with a European release in early 2004) and was critically acclaimed for its original setting, strong visuals, and varied gameplay. Sadly, it wasn't a commercial success, but that didn't stop Ubisoft from revealing a sequel in 2008. Fast forward to the present day and said sequel is still supposedly in development, but sadly its creative director, Emile Morel, passed away in 2023.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled and our fingers crossed for some news during Nintendo's upcoming Direct. We still don't have a confirmed date for the presentation yet, but we're expecting an announcement from The Big N very soon.