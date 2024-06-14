Review Monster Hunter Stories (Switch) - Showing Its Age But Still Worth The Hunt Portable monsters for the kids (and kids at heart)

So, what did other outlets think? RPG Site gave the game 8 out of 10, calling it a "decent RPG" with plenty of charm:

"Monster Hunter Stories is a decent RPG even for those unfamiliar with the series. If you're a Monster Hunter fan and you like traditional RPGs as well, Stories should be a must-have game. It's a charming title for those looking for some monster taming fun, and a simpler RPG to play in between some other big hitters. Consider checking it out the next time you're looking for a more relaxing RPG."



Noisy Pixel felt it had aged "shockingly well" awarding it 8 out of 10:

"Monster Hunter Stories is a welcoming revived journey in an era of sometimes needlessly pursued bloatedness. This 3DS entry has aged shockingly well thanks to a strongly handled remastered effort."

CGMagazine also awarded it 8 out of 10, calling it an "admirable glow up of the 3DS classic":

"Monster Hunter Stories might not be a functionally better game than its Switch sequel, but it’s definitely an excellent game that deserves a second life on the very system that pushed the original into relative obscurity. It’s got a ton of charm and heart, and it is perfectly designed for handheld play. If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter or if you enjoyed Wings of Ruin, then there’s definitely something to enjoy here."

Siliconera gave the Switch outing 7 out of 10, mentioning how it feels even more like an anime:

"Monster Hunter Stories is an RPG that takes the world of Monster Hunter and expands upon it in new and exciting ways! No longer are you hunting monsters, but raising them! In this deep story featuring heroes known as Monster Riders, you will live alongside monsters and form lifelong bonds with them...Monster Hunter Stories remains a vibrant anime romp through a world that fuses Monster Hunter elements with Pokemon-esque creature collection and training."

And our friends at Push Square gave the game 8 out of 10: