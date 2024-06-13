Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Capcom's 3DS title Monster Hunter Stories returns this week as a new remastered release for the Nintendo Switch.

It's now fully voiced and comes with a Museum mode, allowing players to view over 200 pieces of concept art and listen to additional BGM. The game's existing updates are also included, making this a slightly more complete version than the original release. Although it's worth noting the Zelda DLC isn't included in this new package.

With all this in mind, it's got us wondering who here in our community Nintendo Life will be picking up the game this week.