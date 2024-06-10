When the infamous 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' event went viral earlier this year, you would think that organisers would learn from its mistakes and strive to avoid similar mishaps.

Unfortunately, it looks like the video game industry now has its own 'Willy Wonka' expo to call its own with the 'Pokeverse' fan convention over in Mandaluyong, Manila in the Phillippines. As highlighted by Eurogamer, an attendee by the name of BintuRita has compiled her own experience of the event on social media, relaying an odyssey of misfortune, disappointment, and flat-out ineptitude on the part of the organisers.

It's worth checking out the full thread via the below embed, but in a nutshell, the event has been labelled as "barren" with late openings, downsized floor plans, empty spaces, and a rather concerning attendee slurping ravioli sauce from a jar in his pocket. That's not the worst of it, however - far from it.





This guy was eating sauce off a ravioli jar in his pocket. It seemed to be a filthy frank style prank there there were children under five running around the space and he smelled ROT.



Security refused to do anything despite several congoer's reports. Enter THE RAVIOLI MAN.This guy was eating sauce off a ravioli jar in his pocket. It seemed to be a filthy frank style prank there there were children under five running around the space and he smelled ROT.Security refused to do anything despite several congoer's reports. pic.twitter.com/yi0ml74abT June 4, 2024

According to BintuRita, the event's camera crew were "relentless" in documenting the show, filming cosplayers who were simply sitting in the rest area or adjusting their costumes, along with "unattended minors whose parents were getting food".

Not only that but a 'Make-A-Wish' segment (not highlighted in the official itinerary) occurred on the third day during which terminally ill children were brought on stage in front of a crowd of people, equipped with little more than basic medical masks to protect their health.





Immunocompromised, terminally ill children were escorted onto the stage wearing medical face masks. One of them COULDN'T STAND (they had to get them a chair).



WHAT ON EARTH WAS POKEVERSE THINKING EXPOSING THESE KIDS TO AN ENTIRE CROWD OF PEOPLE??!? I looked up in Sheer. Horror.Immunocompromised, terminally ill children were escorted onto the stage wearing medical face masks. One of them COULDN'T STAND (they had to get them a chair).WHAT ON EARTH WAS POKEVERSE THINKING EXPOSING THESE KIDS TO AN ENTIRE CROWD OF PEOPLE??!? pic.twitter.com/vFcldLdcUE June 4, 2024

In speaking with Eurogamer, BintuRita stated "I wish it was more Pokémon centered. I wish the production team had more emphasis on consent. And I wish they had been more careful with the children in the convention space". She also acknowledged, however, that her own experience may not have reflected all attendees, and that some may have genuinely had an enjoyable time.

In responding to BintuRita's social media posts, the event organisers stated "It's our first event with very little time to prepare but we do agree that a lot of things need to be improved. We appreciate your participation and will continue [to] take your feedback to do better next time."