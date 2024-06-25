If you keep up with developments in The Pokémon Trading Card Game scene, you might have heard about a recent 'Illustration Contest' where select entrants were accused of submitting AI-generated work.

This has caused quite a stir within the community and now The Pokémon Company has come forward with an official statement explaining how it's committed to "upholding the integrity" of this contest, and entrants in violation of the rules have been immediately disqualified.

Although this statement doesn't specifically mention AI-generated content, this follows many members of the TCG community documenting possible AI-generated submissions on social media and elsewhere online. It's also noted by TPC, how it will continue to "celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented" community.

The Pokémon Company: We are aware that select entrants from the top 300 finanlists of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest 2024 have violated the official contest rules. As a result, entrants in violation of the rules have been disqualified from the contest. Furthermore, additional artists participating in the contest will soon be selected to be among the top 300 finalists. We're committed to upholding the integrity of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest and appreciate fans' continued support as we celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented Pokémon community.

According to previous reports published a week before this statement from The Pokémon Company, multiple submissions within the 'top 300 finalists' were accused of being created with AI, with another breach of the rules believed to be multiple submissions under different names by select participants.

The TCG community has responded positively to this latest update, thanking The Pokémon Company for taking action.

If we hear any significant developments or updates, we'll let you know.