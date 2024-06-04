It's been an incredibly difficult period for the video game industry with layoffs, reshuffles and studio closures. Fortunately, Nintendo is actually in a great place right now thanks to the Switch.

Following its recent acquisition of Shiver Entertainment, page 22 of its 84th Shareholder Meeting summary has revealed the company currently has 7,724 employees on its books globally, and the increase in employees from the previous fiscal year-end was 407 employees.





While Nintendo has taken on more employees, Microsoft has actually axed 1,900 jobs across Xbox, Bethesda and Activision Blizzard. Sony has let go of 900 employees this year as well.

Nintendo's recent acquisition of Shiver Entertainment notes how the studio will "remain the same" - with the goal of porting and developing software for "multiple platforms" including Switch. This follows Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirming the Switch's "successor" will be revealed at some point this fiscal year.

The Japanese firm also recently revealed Switch sales have now surpassed more than 140 million units worldwide, although it realises it will be "more challenging to maintain momentum" with the new system potentially impacting these sales.