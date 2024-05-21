There's been all sorts of acquisitions taking place in the video game industry recently and now it's Nintendo's turn.

Today, in an official press release, the Japanese company announced its acquisition of the Miami, Florida-based studio Shiver Entertainment. Shiver has previously worked under Embracer Group, developing and porting games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Hogwarts Legacy for the Nintendo Switch.

In a statement, Nintendo makes it clear it will acquire "100% of outstanding shares of Shiver and make it a wholly owned subsidiary". Shiver's focus will remain the same - continuing to port and develop software for "multiple platforms" including Switch.

"By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles. Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focuswill remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch. The Acquisition will be completed pending satisfaction of all relevant customary closing conditions."

According to a footnote, this acquisition will only have a "minor effect" on Nintendo's results for this current fiscal year.

Shiver Entertainment, Inc. was founded on 11th December 2012 by John Schappert. The studio is skilled in both "porting and development of video game software" and previously worked on other games and series such as Scribblenauts: Showdown, Need for Speed, Guitar Hero, FIFA, and Madden NFL.

This latest industry development follows on from Embracer Group streamlining its operations while also downsizing and laying off multiple teams.