Minecraft has now turned 15 and as part of the celebrations, the official manga (which originally made its debut in CoroCoro Comic in April 2020) will finally be released in English.

VIZ Media is handling the localisation of Minecraft: The Manga, with it expected to launch at some point in Spring 2025. Here's the official announcement, which also provides some information about what to expect from this particular story:

"Announcement: Add this book to your enchantment room! Join Nico on his chance to escape the blocky confines of his home and prove how strong he’s become when zombies attack! Minecraft: The Manga, by Kazuyoshi Seto, releases Spring 2025."

The mangaka has also worked on Namenno yo! Nameneko Matakichi Saikyou Densetus. As for VIZ Media, it's localised a number of other video game works previously including the Splatoon manga and Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga.

This latest announcement follows a bunch of other Minecraft-related news this week, including Netflix announcing a new animated series. Yesterday, Mojang also locked in the Tricky Trials update, confirming it will be arriving in just a few weeks.

In addition to this, the Minecraft Movie will be released next year on 4th April 2025. There's a Minecraft game sale currently taking place on the Switch eShop as well, with all titles 50% off until 4th June 2024.