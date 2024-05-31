Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

As part of Minecraft's 15th anniversary celebrations, Mojang has confirmed the release of the next major update 'Tricky Trials' will be 13th June 2024.

So, yeah - that's just "a few short weeks" when this update will roll out in both the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition of the game. In case you've not kept up with the coverage so far, the Trial Chambers are a new structure filled with traps, tricks and treasures you can solo or play with friends.

Two new hostile mobs "the breeze and the bogged" are also being added in this update. The vault is also being added as a new block - rewarding players with all sorts of loot in exchange for a trial key. You can learn more over on Minecraft.net.