Mojang's survival-crafting hit Minecraft is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary and as part of this, there's a special sale on the Switch eShop.

Between now and 4th June 2024, you can get a 50% discount on Minecraft, reducing it to just US$14.99 (or your regional equivalent). Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends are also half-price.

For 15 years, a community of creators, adventurers, and heroes have set their imaginations loose in biomes of all kinds. Whether you want to build a work of art, fight alongside friends, or save the Overworld, you can experience the world of Minecraft in many ways.

To celebrate the original game’s 15th anniversary, Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends content is on sale until June 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can shop the sale today on Nintendo eShop on your device or Nintendo.com

As part of these anniversary celebrations, Mojang is also offering 15 days of free rewards, each day you log in Minecraft. Here's a sneak peek: