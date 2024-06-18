One major requirement of the Metroid series is for Samus Aran to lose her abilities at the beginning of every adventure. The Metroid Dread director José Luis Márquez spoke about this with Gamereactor, and he supports this, mentioning how it's absolutely "mandatory" for this particular series.

In brief, here's what he had to say - noting how "everything" at the start of the game would likely be disappointing for players (courtesy of a rough translation by Nintendo Everything):

“In the case of Metroids, yes, it has to be like that. You can’t start the game without losing things. It’s mandatory. Otherwise, I think you would be disappointed. It’s like, what? You get everything from the beginning? It can’t be!”

When Metroid Dread launched exclusively on the Switch back in 2021, we praised it - awarding it an "outstanding" 10 out of 10 stars. This particular game also happened to be MercurySteam's second Metroid title, having previously worked on Metroid: Samus Returns (released for the 3DS back in 2017). The same studio is also the same talent behind Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate.

In the same interview, Márquez also said he wasn't personally a "big fan" of "Souls elements" in Metroidvania titles and would rather not make it as difficult for players but understands why there are many who enjoy this style of gameplay.

If you're looking for some other fun facts and insights about the development of Metroid Dread, the assistant voice director Stephen Hughes recently appeared on the Kiwi Talkz podcast discussing the challenges of adapting a completely new language for the game: