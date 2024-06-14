Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

We first heard Lollipop Chainsaw would be getting a remake back in 2022, and now the first official trailer for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has dropped, confirming it will arrive for Switch and multiple other platforms on 25th September 2024.

This updated version of the Grasshopper Manufacture title, by developer Dragami Games, is described as the definitive version of the game, leaving the story unchanged and instead focusing on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content. The scene is set in the first trailer above which features the legendary zombie hunter Juliet.

On the QoL front, fans can expected full HD, improved load times, sped up chainsaw action along with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, adjusted input timings, improved Chainsaw Blaster action and combo actions being accessible at the start of the game.

As for additional gameplay content, there's a new pop art-inspired art style for damage effects, unique new chainsaws, 30 costumes, 4 new hair colours, 4 new chainsaws, Juliet's room expansion and a time attack mode with ranking features.

A worldwide physical release of the game has been confirmed, with details to be revealed at a later date.