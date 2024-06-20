This week's Japanese charts have arrived from Famitsu, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has folded under the competition from this week's big new release, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Originally a Switch exclusive, Vengeance brings the game to multiple platforms as well as adds tons of new content, including a new story path. Despite coming to PlayStation consoles, though, Vengeance has still sold best on Switch, shifting 31,888 copies. The PlayStation 5 version takes second place, while the PS4 version sits in seventh.

Other than SMTV, it's all Switch; Thousand-Year Door is still doing well in third, but Monster Hunter Stories is close behind it in fourth. The adorable Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley rounds out the top ten — Moomin is pretty popular in Japan, after all. Otherwise, it's all the usual suspects such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Minecraft.

Here's the full rundown of the figures from this week's top ten, then!

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (10th - 16th June) Total Unit Sales 1

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Switch

31,888

31,888

2

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

PS5

18,610

18,610

3

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Switch

10,663

179,496

4

Monster Hunter Stories

Switch

10,216

10,216

5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch

7,841

7,800,710

6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch

6,524

5,875,600

7

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance PS4

6,367

6,367

8

Minecraft Switch

4,872

3,544,346

9

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch

3,655

5,525,609

10 Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley Switch 3,430 3,430

There are zero surprises in the hardware charts this week. however. the Switch OLED is once again at the top of the pile, selling 25,639 units. Combine three models together, and the Switch has shifted 38,515 consoles — a little drop from last week, but the next major Nintendo release is still a few weeks off. The PlayStation 5, in contrast, has sold 22,882, which is a very tiny increase on last week. Xbox, however, continues to struggle, with under 1,500 consoles selling between the Series X and Series S.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (10th - 16th June)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch - OLED Model

25,639

7,398,161

2

PlayStation 5

19,336

19,336

3

Switch Lite

8,556

5,885,101

4

Switch 4,320

19,809,317

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 3,546

793,922

6

Xbox Series X

921

283,089

7

Xbox Series S

451

314,806

8

PlayStation 4

179

7,926,750





What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.