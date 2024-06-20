This week's Japanese charts have arrived from Famitsu, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has folded under the competition from this week's big new release, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.
Originally a Switch exclusive, Vengeance brings the game to multiple platforms as well as adds tons of new content, including a new story path. Despite coming to PlayStation consoles, though, Vengeance has still sold best on Switch, shifting 31,888 copies. The PlayStation 5 version takes second place, while the PS4 version sits in seventh.
Other than SMTV, it's all Switch; Thousand-Year Door is still doing well in third, but Monster Hunter Stories is close behind it in fourth. The adorable Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley rounds out the top ten — Moomin is pretty popular in Japan, after all. Otherwise, it's all the usual suspects such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Minecraft.
Here's the full rundown of the figures from this week's top ten, then!
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (10th - 16th June)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|Switch
|31,888
|31,888
|2
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|PS5
|18,610
|18,610
|3
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Switch
|10,663
|179,496
|4
|Monster Hunter Stories
|Switch
|10,216
|10,216
|5
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch
|7,841
|7,800,710
|6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Switch
|6,524
|5,875,600
|7
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|PS4
|6,367
|6,367
|8
|Minecraft
|Switch
|4,872
|3,544,346
|9
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Switch
|3,655
|5,525,609
|10
|Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
|Switch
|3,430
|3,430
There are zero surprises in the hardware charts this week. however. the Switch OLED is once again at the top of the pile, selling 25,639 units. Combine three models together, and the Switch has shifted 38,515 consoles — a little drop from last week, but the next major Nintendo release is still a few weeks off. The PlayStation 5, in contrast, has sold 22,882, which is a very tiny increase on last week. Xbox, however, continues to struggle, with under 1,500 consoles selling between the Series X and Series S.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (10th - 16th June)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch - OLED Model
|25,639
|7,398,161
|2
|PlayStation 5
|19,336
|19,336
|3
|Switch Lite
|8,556
|5,885,101
|4
|
Switch
|4,320
|19,809,317
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|3,546
|793,922
|6
|Xbox Series X
|921
|283,089
|7
|Xbox Series S
|451
|314,806
|8
|PlayStation 4
|179
|7,926,750
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Nice to see Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley on there, my guess is the game physical edition would had sold a lot more had the physical version released same day as the digital one. The game launch in March and the physical didn't make it til June of last week. Those who wanted to play the game probably already bought into the digital version. Those who pick up the physical one now are probably those who had not bought the game yet or are double dipping.
Happy to see those Switch Shin Megami Tensei V sales, but Paper Mario will eventually take vengeance on SMTV.
SMTV Veng did way less then expected if you compare how the original release did that did well over 100k+ on Switch alone. This pretty much tells me
Monster Hunter Stories did pretty low as well even for a port, but that felt like Capcom sent it out to die regardless.
