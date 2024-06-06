Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

UEFA Euro 2024 is just about ready to kick off, with hosts Germany set to take on Scotland on 14th June 2024. To mark the occasion, EA is about to drop a free update on EA Sports FC 24 to bring the upcoming tournament directly to Switch players.

The update will be available today (6th June 2024), so you won't have long to wait to dive straight into the new content. As for what it contains, EA has confirmed that you'll be able to partake in final, semi-final, and group-stage matches across nine authentically recreated stadiums.

There's also the 'Match of the Day' fixture, which will essentially be updated with every real-life tournament matchday up to the grand final. If your team didn't make the cut in this year's tournament, then don't worry, you can also rewrite history and play with whichever European team and player you wish.

EA Sports FC 24 launched on Switch on 22nd September 2023 and received a solid score of 8/10 from us, finally breaking EA's tradition of lumping Switch owners with dreadful 'Legacy Editions'. We praised the Frostbite engine and Ultimate Team features, but noted that the game only runs at 30fps on Switch.