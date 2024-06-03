Those expecting more news of Kingdom Hearts IV at this year's Summer Game Fest might want to temper their expectations as a recent message from Mr. SGF himself, Geoff Keighley, suggests that Sora's next adventure won't be making an appearance in the showcase (thanks, Push Square).

The message comes from Keighley's latest Q&A Twitch stream where the show's organiser and host ran through what to expect from this year's event.

After seeing several questions linked to Square Enix's much-anticipated Kingdom Hearts IV, Keighley finally addressed the elephant in the room, stating, "People are setting themselves up for failure, but you guys can keep hoping". That ending hardly rules an appearance out completely, but it certainly seems like Sora will be a no-show.

Maybe a little more cryptic than a straight-up "no," but let's also bear in mind that Square Enix is not currently listed as one of the event's confirmed publishers. Perhaps tempering expectations, as Keighley suggests, is the best move here.

Kingdom Hearts IV was first revealed by Square Enix back in 2022 during the series' 20th anniversary celebrations. There was no confirmation of platforms or a release date at the time of the announcement, though the rumour mill has lately been pointing to a 2025 release.

As for whether it actually does end up making a SGF appearance, well, we'll just have to wait and see. Summer Game Fest 2024 kicks off this Friday, 7th June, with Keighley's opening showcase beginning at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT / 7am AET (8th June). You can find all the information about this year's event in our guide below.