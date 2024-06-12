Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Deadnight Games have revealed Tenjustu, a stylish roguelike beat 'em up from Dead Cells designer Sébastien Benard.

We don't have a release date for this one just yet and it hasn't even been confirmed for the Switch at the time of writing, but good lord, it looks so good that we simply have to highlight it. The trailer showcases some lovely anime cutscenes followed by blistering beat 'em up gameplay bolstered by gorgeous pixel art visuals.

In discussing the reveal (thanks, Eurogamer), Benard stated "To sum it up, Tenjutsu is what John Wick or Jackie Chan would have been if they were a combat roguelite. An action-packed melee combat system, where you face multiple enemies simultaneously, filled with split-second battle opportunities. My idea was to make the combat way more dynamic than in Dead Cells by adding opportunities, combat space management, and crowd control to create true 'one vs. many' situations."

Sounds good to us! We'll be keeping an eye out for news on a potential Switch release (or 'Switch 2', whoaaaa now), but for now, let's check out a few screens from the game.

