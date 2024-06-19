During Nintendo's latest Direct showcase, the incredibly promising The Hundred Line -Last Defence Academy- was revealed from developer Too Kyoo Games and publisher Aniplex.

Born via a collaboration between Danganronpa series writer Kazutaka Kodaka and Zero Escape creator Kotaro Uchikoshi, the game is set to launch in 2025, but according to an interview with Famitsu (thanks, Automaton), it seems the project had some difficulties progressing, eventually putting Too Kyoo Games in debt.

Development on the project apparently began shortly after the formation of Too Kyoo Games back in 2017, but after a publishing deal fell through, radical changes were made to the game. What had initially started as an 'indie-scale' project now required significantly more investement.

This is Tookyo Games' first in-house IP game. We have invested all our money and human resources into this game, and in a sense, it is an epic indie game. I will also have an English dubbing ready for release. Your support is needed! We spread this game to the world!… https://t.co/YJYTxoJYvn June 19, 2024

As such, before landing with Aniplex, Too Kyoo Games took out a loan to assist in the game's development, and since Too Kyoo members could not amass the required capital via the sale of shares, the studio plunged into debt. Aniplex was fortunately willing to work with the team regardless, though Too Kyoo Games is reportedly still in debt to this day.

It's a good thing, then, that it looks pretty darn good. Blending strategy RPG elements with the classic visual novel interactions from the Danganronpa series, we can't wait to find out more as we move ever closer to its release in 2025.

Let's remind ourselves of the premise: