Five years after its initial release, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has just received its final content update in the form of 'Classic II: Dominique's Curse', available now for $9.99 / €9.99 / £7.99.

Building upon the first Classic mode (which essentially arranges the game's environments into a more linear, 'classic' format), this new paid content contains an even bigger map with its own storyline, commencing after the conclusion of the main game.

The above trailer (which, presumably, isn't based on the Switch version) features direct gameplay footage of Dominique facing off against classic enemies, gaining new powers, and visiting store merchants. In short, it's very much a Bloodstained expansion, so if you enjoy the main game, then chances are you'll have a blast with this one.

Let's check out the official synopsis:

"After being defeated by Miriam, Dominique falls to Limbo. She seeks to steal Bael's power and escape to the mortal realm where she will have her revenge! During her journey, Dominique will acquire valuable abilities and artefacts that will increase her power... but beware the waning moon! When the moon changes, friends will become foes…"

It's admirable that developer Artplay Inc. has supported Bloodstained with new content almost five years after its release, but we admittedly resent the fact that the Switch version still isn't up there with the game's other platform versions in terms of performance.

Still, we hope to see more from the franchise in due course. And give us a third Curse of the Moon game while you're at it!