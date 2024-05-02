Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is getting yet another update on Switch later this month, bringing new modes to the game along with a number of cosmetics for protagonist Miriam.

Announced via a blog post, the information provided is described as the 'final development roadmap' for the game after its Switch launch in 2019. The new update will officially go live on 16th May, 2024 at 8am PDT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST and is undoubtedly a hefty one for fans of the Metroidvania.

The highlights include two new modes: Chaos Mode and Versus Mode. The former will allow you and a friend to join forces via local or online play to defeat enemies and bosses across randomised rooms. Upgrades will be provided after each boss encounter, with the goal being to survive for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, Versus Mode is, as you'd expect, a PvP affair in which you and a friend will face off against hordes of enemies to gain Souls. Items can be purchased to give you an edge, while you can unleash attacks that will negatively effect your opponent.

It's been clarified that these two modes won't support cross-platform play, but gosh, they sound pretty fun, right? In addition, premium cosmetic packs will be added along with a Shantae-themed free costume that we highlighted earlier this year.

Finally, although no release date has been set just yet, another mode called 'Classic II' will launch sometime after the update, bringing the same gameplay as the first 'Classic Mode', but with a larger map and its own canon storyline. Neat!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was produced by ex-Konami developer Koji Igarashi and was met with mostly positive reception upon launch. The Switch version, however, faced a series of issues relating to its performance, and ultimately received a score of 7/10 from us.