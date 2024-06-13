Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Developer and publisher Acquire (Octopath Traveler, Ancient Weapon Holly) has announced that it will be releasing its upcoming real-time RPG Scars of Mars on Nintendo Switch alongside PC.

Announced via social media (thanks, Gematsu), it also confirmed that a demo of the game will be made available via the Switch eShop shortly. The game itself, meanwhile, will launch on Switch day and date with the PC version on 20th June 2024.

It looks intriguing, and given Acquire's strong back catalogue, we'll be keeping a close eye on this one. For now, let's check out the official description: