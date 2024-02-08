Kadokawa, the owner of companies including FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft, has today announced that it has bought the studio behind Octopath Traveler, Acquire Corp. (thanks, VGC).

The company confirmed that it had made Aquire into "a wholly owned subsidiary" in its recent quarterly financials briefing, where it explained its plans to "further strengthen the ability to create IP in games":

We have multiple game titles in the development pipeline, both for consoles and mobile platforms. To further strengthen the ability to create IP in games, we have made ACQUIRE Corp. into a wholly owned subsidiary.

By acquiring the company, which has produced million-seller hit titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing game-related subsidiaries, strengthen our planning and development capabilities Groupwide, and enhance our lineup of console games.

By the sounds of it, Aquire will continue much as it always has. The studio worked with Square Enix on both Octopath Traveler and its sequel, but it has previously worked with Kadokawa's FromSoftware on the Japanese release of Tenchu: Shadow Assassins for Wii. Looks like those "synergies" are already being generated, huh?