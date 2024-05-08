If you've been wanting Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete in one package on the Nintendo Switch, THQ Nordic has now announced the Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga.
This collection includes "two iconic RPGs in one box" and will launch on 27th June 2024 for €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99, with pre-orders now live in Europe. It's worth noting both games already have individual releases.
Here's a bit about each title, courtesy of the official PR:
About Gothic Classic
Features:
- A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay
- A large variety of weapons and spells for your character
- A unique character development systems that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world
- A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat and fight to survive
- Make a choice between 3 different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story
About Gothic II Complete Classic
Features:
- Tailor made controls and UI to enjoy this open world gem
- Over 100 thrilling missions on the different settings
- A detailed, lively game environment with over 500 individual characters (each with their own daily routine)
- The player determines the course of the story himself
- Fight with more than 200 different weapons and magical spells
- Over 12 hours of voice over
- Includes the Night of the Raven add-on
- Play Gothic II Complete Classic anywhere, anytime - at home or on the go