If you've been wanting Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete in one package on the Nintendo Switch, THQ Nordic has now announced the Gothic Classic Khorinis Saga.

This collection includes "two iconic RPGs in one box" and will launch on 27th June 2024 for €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99, with pre-orders now live in Europe. It's worth noting both games already have individual releases.

Here's a bit about each title, courtesy of the official PR:

About Gothic Classic

Features:

A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay

A large variety of weapons and spells for your character

A unique character development systems that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world

A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat and fight to survive

Make a choice between 3 different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story



About Gothic II Complete Classic

Features: