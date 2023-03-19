Nintendo Switch fans could be in for a treat in the near future with an official social media account for the Gothic series seemingly teasing a release of the original fantasy-themed action RPG on the hybrid platform.
Gothic was developed by the German-based studio Piranha Bytes (also known for the action RPG Risen) and released on PC in 2001. This seems to be the second Switch teaser, following a post at the end of last year that teased Gothic II running on Switch.
This latest tweet lines up with the 22nd anniversary of the first title. You can see the Switch controls in the screenshot below:
"Happy 22nd anniversary, #Gothic 1! On this day in 2001, the world was introduced to a game that would captivate players for years to come. As a present for everyone, we decided to switch it up a little bit and tease something different. Stay tuned!"
And here's what's believed to be Gothic II running on Nintendo hardware:
Gothic is not to be confused with the upcoming Gothic 1 Remake by THQ Nordic developer Alkimia Interactive, which features improved graphics and many other modernisations.
Here's a bit more about Gothic's story via Steam. In brief, it's a living, breathing world where people work, sleep, eat and fight to survive. It's got over 50 hours of gameplay and a large variety of weapons and spells your character can use.
War has been waged across the kingdom of Myrtana. Orcish hordes invaded human territory and the king of the land needed a lot of ore to forge enough weapons, should his army stand against this threat. Whoever breaks the law in these darkest of times is sentenced to serve in the giant penal colony of Khorinis, mining the so much needed ore.
The whole area, dubbed "the Colony", is surrounded by a magical barrier, a sphere two kilometers diameter, sealing off the penal colony from the outside world. The barrier can be passed from the outside in – but once inside, nobody can escape. The barrier was a double-edged sword - soon the prisoners took the opportunity and started a revolt. The Colony became divided into three rivaling factions and the king was forced to negotiate for his ore, not just demand it.
You are thrown through the barrier into this prison. With your back against the wall, you have to survive and form volatile alliances until you can finally escape.
And here's a look at the gameplay, courtesy of the YouTube channel NoobFriendlyZone:
Would you be interested in playing the Gothic series on Switch? Any fond memories from back in the day? Comment below.
Comments (7)
These old 00-years games haven't aged well. Another example would be KOTOR. Sure, the nostalgia is there. But the games are just too ugly, even remastered.
The beginning looks like Turok 2. Humans vs Monsters.
Hmm always had a curiosity about the gothic series. On my radar.
The first two Gothics are great especially II with the expansion.
@Severus_Snape The uglier the game, the better
I play through Gothic 2 every few years. Must have done it 10+ times by now. It's nice for replayability since you have multiple factions and must commit to one of them per playthrough. I always seem to find new hidden caves or items whenever I next play through. Delightful little game but definitely not for everyone.
Wow that walk cycle is... something lol. Never heard of this game series but it looks like some interesting medieval fantasy stuff.
