Nintendo Switch fans could be in for a treat in the near future with an official social media account for the Gothic series seemingly teasing a release of the original fantasy-themed action RPG on the hybrid platform.

Gothic was developed by the German-based studio Piranha Bytes (also known for the action RPG Risen) and released on PC in 2001. This seems to be the second Switch teaser, following a post at the end of last year that teased Gothic II running on Switch.

This latest tweet lines up with the 22nd anniversary of the first title. You can see the Switch controls in the screenshot below:

"Happy 22nd anniversary, #Gothic 1! On this day in 2001, the world was introduced to a game that would captivate players for years to come. As a present for everyone, we decided to switch it up a little bit and tease something different. Stay tuned!"





And here's what's believed to be Gothic II running on Nintendo hardware:





Gothic is not to be confused with the upcoming Gothic 1 Remake by THQ Nordic developer Alkimia Interactive, which features improved graphics and many other modernisations.

Here's a bit more about Gothic's story via Steam. In brief, it's a living, breathing world where people work, sleep, eat and fight to survive. It's got over 50 hours of gameplay and a large variety of weapons and spells your character can use.

War has been waged across the kingdom of Myrtana. Orcish hordes invaded human territory and the king of the land needed a lot of ore to forge enough weapons, should his army stand against this threat. Whoever breaks the law in these darkest of times is sentenced to serve in the giant penal colony of Khorinis, mining the so much needed ore. The whole area, dubbed "the Colony", is surrounded by a magical barrier, a sphere two kilometers diameter, sealing off the penal colony from the outside world. The barrier can be passed from the outside in – but once inside, nobody can escape. The barrier was a double-edged sword - soon the prisoners took the opportunity and started a revolt. The Colony became divided into three rivaling factions and the king was forced to negotiate for his ore, not just demand it.

You are thrown through the barrier into this prison. With your back against the wall, you have to survive and form volatile alliances until you can finally escape.



And here's a look at the gameplay, courtesy of the YouTube channel NoobFriendlyZone:

