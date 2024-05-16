Wario hasn't been introduced to Mario's cinematic universe (at least yet), but one Hollywood movie star who is apparently "up for" the role on the big screen is Danny DeVito.

When asked about the possibility of voicing Mario's archrival in the sequel, DeVito mentioned how he was "ready to do a lot of things". Here's what he jokingly had to say during a recent chat with the YouTube channel 'The Movie Dweeb':

Danny DeVito: "You never know what happens in the world, I'm up for a lot of things, you know I'm ready to do a lot of things, so whatever's coming, you know I look at, see, I evaluate, I mean you know... let them know, you should tell them that I'm going to take them to the cleaners but that I should be in the movie."

At this point, we don't actually know if Wario will feature in the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. One character who does appear to be joining the cast though is...(spoiler) Yoshi.

Nintendo and Illumination confirmed an animated sequel movie was in the works on Mario Day earlier this year. It's scheduled to arrive across the globe in April 2026 and will apparently broaden Mario's world with another "bright and fun" story.