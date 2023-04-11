With a sequel to the Mario Movie looking likely, a lot of fan discussion has now turned to who could be cast in other roles.

Mario's arch-rival Wario, who started out as the villain in Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins and has gone on to star in the WarioWare series, has come up quite a bit in conversation, and now even the voice actors of the Mario Movie have given their own thoughts.

Speaking to GameSpot, Jack Black mentioned how his character Bowser could potentially be swapped out for a new threat in a possible sequel, with the suggestion of Wario. So who would play Wario? Jack name-dropped Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star.

"It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?... Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

When Charlie Day (Luigi) and Chris Pratt (Mario) were asked similar questions about Wario and Waluigi, apart from themselves they mentioned actors like Christian Bale and Danny DeVito. Charlie even nominated the video game voice of Wario, Charles Martinet.