Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Next month, Nintendo is reviving the 3DS title Luigi's Mansion 2 for the Switch. In the lead-up to the release of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, it's now uploaded a new video in the form of the game's introduction. It's officially titled 'Rude Awakening'.

In this "visually enhanced" adventure for the Switch, Professor E.Gadd calls on Luigi after the Dark Moon is shattered. You can see the HD facelift in the video above, some side-by-side comparisons have already been uploaded on YouTube as well since this trailer went live.

If you didn't manage to play the original 2013 3DS title (also known as Dark Moon in certain regions), below is exactly what you can expect from the game's story. Other than the HD upgrade, the game's multiplayer options will also carry across. Of course, you'll need an active Switch Online subscription to join in on the fun.

"In this visually enhanced adventure, you’ll visit the chilling locales of the eerie Evershade Valley, a place where until recently, the peculiar Dark Moon hung in the sky. According to ghost researcher Professor E.Gadd, it pacified the ghosts of the valley... that is until one night when the Dark Moon mysteriously shattered! "Now, the place is screaming and teeming with troublemaking ghosts! Can Luigi recover the missing pieces of the Dark Moon and restore peace to the valley?"

Back in March, Nintendo also revealed the game's Switch box art which you can check out in our previous post. The My Nintendo Store in the UK has also revealed some cool pre-order bonuses and bundles.