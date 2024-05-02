Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is arriving on the Switch later this month and Nintendo's European social media account continues to share all sorts of video clips. The latest one happens to be a look at the many locations you'll visit throughout this classic adventure.

This includes destinations like Rogueport, the sights of Petalburg and Twilight Town, and various other exciting (and dangerous) locales. The same Nintendo account has also uploaded a sample of Rogueport's soundtrack, which you can listen to below:

There's a whole world beyond the walls of Rogueport! See the sights of Petalburg, Twilight Town, Keelhaul Key and more when #PaperMario : The Thousand-Year Door arrives on 23/05. pic.twitter.com/XYRUXUrOko May 1, 2024

This new revamped version of the GameCube RPG will come with also include updated graphics, gameplay additions, and various other additional improvements. It's targeting 30fps on the Switch as well.