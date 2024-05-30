After a long wait, we've finally got some proper gameplay footage of the new Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighter Homelander. The new trailer also confirms he'll be arriving next month on 4th June 2024.

In case you missed it, 'The Boys' character will be joining existing DLC characters such as Omni-Man and Peacemaker. It's worth mentioning this character won't be voiced by the actor Antony Star.

The same trailer features a first look at the new Kameo Fighter Ferra, arriving at a "later" date in June.

In some other Mortal Kombat news, earlier this month it was announced the Mortal Kombat 2 movie will be released next year in October 2025.