Following the first proper look at the DLC fighter Homelander earlier this week, NetherRealm has now rolled out a new update for Mortal Kombat 1.
Since launching on the Switch in September last year, the title has already received a number of improvements and there are even more Switch-specific fixes in this latest update. Along with this we've got the addition of the new Kameo Fighter Mavado.
Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game webpage:
Mortal Kombat 1 Update - 7th May 2024
Nintendo Switch
- Fixed announcer’s voice getting cut off after selecting Arena in practice mode
- Fixed issue where Kung Lao’s hat is missing during the intro cinematic
- Fixed Kenshi’s ‘Festival Disguise’ skin to properly change to equipped palette
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- Added Mavado Kameo to Roster
- Adjusted head physics during The Klassic Brutality
- Fixed rare issue that could cause a crash while using the Copilot feature on Xbox
Online
- Fixed issue that could cause Xbox players to see a blank pop-up when receiving an invite from a Krossplay Private King of the Hill
- Fixed rare crash that could occur while using Social Menu
Invasions
- Some Encounters in Season of Huntress are no longer required to reach the Season Boss
- Dark Star Johnny Cage Energy Balls now do less damage
- Adjusted difficulty of Raiden Trial: IV Encounter
- Fixed rare issue that allowed player to walk through gate in Fengjian Village without using the Tea Kettle key
- Fixed rare issue that could cause some opponents to have incorrect names during Ambush fights
- Fixed rare issue in Tea House Mesa that could cause the camera to behave incorrectly
- Fixed issue that could cause Geras Time Trial III to not complete if he takes damage
- Fixed "Inner Titan" Talisman still granting infinite super meter after the buff has expired
- Fixed rare issue in some encounters that could cause the opponent to have an incorrect animation after winning the match
Character Specific Adjustments
- Main Fighters
- Sub-Zero
- Fixed issue that could cause Ice Slide to clip into opponent when cancelled into from Attacks near the edge of the Arena
- Quan Chi
- Fixed issue with "Charged by Nether" and "Seeking Power" skins using the same palette
- Sub-Zero
- Kameo Fighters
- Shujinko (Kameo)
- Adjusted how Kopy Kat & Mimic are displayed in move list
- Fixed issues with move list that could occur after a Practice Reset while morphed into opponent Shang Tsung’s Kameo
- Adjusted when Shujinko can be pushed by opponent during Mimic Triple Ground Skull
- Fixed lingering sound effects that could occur during Mimic Ermac's Death Embrace
- Sonya (Kameo)
- Slightly increased recharge delay of Energy Rings when used more than once in the same combo
- Shujinko (Kameo)
You can learn more about the next DLC fighter in our previous post. He's from Amazon's hit series 'The Boys' and follows on from Omni-Man, Peacemaker and various other characters and Kameo Fighters. Of course, to play as him you'll need to have access to the Kombat Pack.
While Mortal Kombat 1 didn't start out the best on Switch, NetherRealm has released multiple updates since then including visual, performance and stability improvements.