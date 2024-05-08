Following the first proper look at the DLC fighter Homelander earlier this week, NetherRealm has now rolled out a new update for Mortal Kombat 1.

Since launching on the Switch in September last year, the title has already received a number of improvements and there are even more Switch-specific fixes in this latest update. Along with this we've got the addition of the new Kameo Fighter Mavado.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game webpage:

Mortal Kombat 1 Update - 7th May 2024

Nintendo Switch

Fixed announcer’s voice getting cut off after selecting Arena in practice mode

Fixed issue where Kung Lao’s hat is missing during the intro cinematic

Fixed Kenshi’s ‘Festival Disguise’ skin to properly change to equipped palette

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

Added Mavado Kameo to Roster

Adjusted head physics during The Klassic Brutality

Fixed rare issue that could cause a crash while using the Copilot feature on Xbox

Online

Fixed issue that could cause Xbox players to see a blank pop-up when receiving an invite from a Krossplay Private King of the Hill

Fixed rare crash that could occur while using Social Menu

Invasions

Some Encounters in Season of Huntress are no longer required to reach the Season Boss

Dark Star Johnny Cage Energy Balls now do less damage

Adjusted difficulty of Raiden Trial: IV Encounter

Fixed rare issue that allowed player to walk through gate in Fengjian Village without using the Tea Kettle key

Fixed rare issue that could cause some opponents to have incorrect names during Ambush fights

Fixed rare issue in Tea House Mesa that could cause the camera to behave incorrectly

Fixed issue that could cause Geras Time Trial III to not complete if he takes damage

Fixed "Inner Titan" Talisman still granting infinite super meter after the buff has expired

Fixed rare issue in some encounters that could cause the opponent to have an incorrect animation after winning the match

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters Sub-Zero Fixed issue that could cause Ice Slide to clip into opponent when cancelled into from Attacks near the edge of the Arena Quan Chi Fixed issue with "Charged by Nether" and "Seeking Power" skins using the same palette

Kameo Fighters Shujinko (Kameo) Adjusted how Kopy Kat & Mimic are displayed in move list Fixed issues with move list that could occur after a Practice Reset while morphed into opponent Shang Tsung’s Kameo Adjusted when Shujinko can be pushed by opponent during Mimic Triple Ground Skull Fixed lingering sound effects that could occur during Mimic Ermac's Death Embrace Sonya (Kameo) Slightly increased recharge delay of Energy Rings when used more than once in the same combo



You can learn more about the next DLC fighter in our previous post. He's from Amazon's hit series 'The Boys' and follows on from Omni-Man, Peacemaker and various other characters and Kameo Fighters. Of course, to play as him you'll need to have access to the Kombat Pack.

While Mortal Kombat 1 didn't start out the best on Switch, NetherRealm has released multiple updates since then including visual, performance and stability improvements.