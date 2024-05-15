Earlier this year we found out the Mortal Kombat 2 movie had officially wrapped filming, and now in a new update from Variety, it's been revealed it will launch in cinemas (including IMAX) on 24th October 2025.

This new movie has been written by Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), the same director (Simon McQuoid) returns and there's now also some new talent including Karl Urban (The Boys) who will take on the role of Johnny Cage.

The first movie, which starred a new character named Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan), landed in theatres and HBO in 2021 and at the time banked $42 million domestically and $83 million worldwide. If we hear any other significant updates about the Mortal Kombat 2 movie, we'll let you know.