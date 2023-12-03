Update [Sun 3rd Dec, 2023 02:00 GMT]:

The Boys actor Anthony Starr has restated he won't be voicing Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1. In another exchange with a fan on social media, he simply said "that ship flew hombre", suggesting it wouldn't be happening (thanks, EventHubs).

Of course, actors sign all sorts of contracts and agreements sometimes, which prevents them from revealing anything ahead of schedule. If we hear any updates or developments, we'll let you know. As previously mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 was able to secure the actual voice of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the first DLC fighter added to the game.

That ship flew hombre — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) November 30, 2023

Original article [Tue 14th Nov, 2023 06:30 GMT]:

Although Mortal Kombat 1 was able to secure the actual voice actor of Omni-Man for the first DLC fighter release, it seems it hasn't had as much luck with 'The Boys' character Homelander.

In a brief exchange with a fan on social media asking if he would be voicing the character, the New Zealand actor Anthony Starr said he wouldn't be showing up in NetherRealm's latest entry - sharing the following one-line response:

So, it's a "nope" and that's it! This response seems to have surprised some fans after Warner Bros. and NetherRealm was able to lock in J.K. Simmons for Omni-Man.

When Homelander does arrive next year, he'll be available as a standalone purchase or in the Kombat Pack. Omni-Man also launched last week, and you can try him out now if you've purchased this DLC or the pack.