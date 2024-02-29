Sora from Kingdom Hearts has finally joined the amiibo line and to go out with a bang Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be hosting a special amiibo event.

For five days, you'll be able to participate in an in-game tournament and team up with your own trained amiibo. This event starts on 29th February in the US and will take place on 1st March in the UK and Japan. Here's another look at the promotional artwork to go with this event:

For five days starting 2/29, players are invited to enter an in-game #SmashBrosUltimate tourney and team up with their own personally trained #amiibo ! Think you're both up to the challenge? pic.twitter.com/u2NNHvAlLD February 28, 2024

This latest event follows the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.2 earlier this month. Masahiro Sakurai has also said one final thanks to the development team and community for supporting the game.