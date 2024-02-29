Sora from Kingdom Hearts has finally joined the amiibo line and to go out with a bang Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be hosting a special amiibo event.
For five days, you'll be able to participate in an in-game tournament and team up with your own trained amiibo. This event starts on 29th February in the US and will take place on 1st March in the UK and Japan. Here's another look at the promotional artwork to go with this event:
This latest event follows the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.2 earlier this month. Masahiro Sakurai has also said one final thanks to the development team and community for supporting the game.