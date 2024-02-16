It's been a long development cycle for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the team not only celebrating the initial launch of the game but also multiple updates and DLC fighters over the past five years.

Now that the Sora (Kingdom Hearts) amiibo has arrived, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai has taken to social media to thank the team for their hard work on this latest amiibo, and acknowledge the fact this is the last of his work on Ultimate. It's officially the end of an era!

Here's a translation, courtesy of DeepL:

Masahiro Sakurai: Sora's amiibo is available today! Thank you so much to everyone involved (I think it's awesome). The original perfect design, and the coloring is precise and perfect. The modeling and poses are good. Now that all the fighters have been converted into amiibo, the work on "Smash Bros SP" has finally come to an end.

Although Smash Bros. is winding down, in recent months it's received new spirit events celebrating the game's fifth anniversary. The Sora amiibo is also available now and yesterday the game was updated to Version 13.0.2 adding support for this amiibo.