Update [Sat 10th Feb, 2024 03:30 GMT]:

In case you missed it the first time, this spirit event is now officially underway in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Once again, you'll have a total of five days to collect them all, so join in on the fun while you can.

Original article [Wed 7th Feb, 2024 01:55 GMT]:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has recently been celebrating its fifth anniversary, and as part of this Nintendo has returned with brand new spirits. It turns out there's now even more on the way!

After the release of spirits for Zelda, Splatoon, Xenoblade, Pikmin, and some other third-party series, it's now adding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet spirits later this week on 9th February. Here's a look at the promotional art (via social media):

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

These spirits will be available for a total of five days, so if you want to add them to your collection. Noticeably, this also acknowledges the recent Scarlet and Violet DLC - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.