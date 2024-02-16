With today's release of the Sora amiibo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the collection is complete. Every fighter now has a corresponding figure (excluding alternate costumes), Sakurai has announced that development is over, and Nintendo has put together a neat image to mark the occasion.

Shared in a post on Twitter, Nintendo highlighted all 94 Smash Ultimate amiibo in one beefy graphic. We wouldn't have thought that a collection of plastic figures could look quite so epic, but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't want to see this released as a poster.

And yes, if 94 seems a little higher than the official Smash Ultimate roster total, that's because it is. Separate amiibo releases for the likes of Alex and Steve and a figure for each of the Echo Fighters do beef things up a bit.

You can check out the full lineup (neatly in roster order) below.

It's a pretty picture, right? Sure, it might not equate to actually owning every one of them (especially since some are rather hard to get hold of these days), but it's always nice to see the full gang together all the same.