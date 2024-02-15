This week sees the release of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora amiibo, and as part of this, Nintendo has now bumped the game up to Version 13.0.2. This could potentially be the final major update for the game!

According to the patch notes on the official support page, this latest update adds support for the Sora (Kingdom Hearts) amiibo, which is due out on 16th February 2024, but does not include any balance adjustments. Nintendo has also recently been updating the game with new spirits as part of the fifth anniversary celebrations.

Here are the full patch notes for Version 13.0.2, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Latest update: Ver. 13.0.2 (Released February 14, 2024)

General

Updates for compatibility with the Sora amiibo, which is scheduled to be released soon.

The previous update (dating back to December 2021) added support for the Metroid Dread amiibo. As for the recent spirit events, they've added new spirits from releases such as Pikmin 4, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.